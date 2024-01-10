GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rupee jumps 11 paise to settle at 83.02 against dollar

"A weak greenback overseas and expectations of favourable global and domestic macroeconomic data also boosted the domestic currency," forex traders said.

January 10, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
At the interbank foreign exchange market, Rupee opened at 83.13 and traded between the peak of 82.97 and the lowest level of 83.18 against the greenback during the session.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, Rupee opened at 83.13 and traded between the peak of 82.97 and the lowest level of 83.18 against the greenback during the session.

Rising for the sixth straight session, the Rupee jumped 11 paise at 83.02 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on January 10, tracking a firm trend in equity markets and easing crude prices.

“A weak greenback overseas and expectations of favourable global and domestic macroeconomic data also boosted the domestic currency,” forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.13 and traded between the peak of 82.97 and the lowest level of 83.18 against the greenback during the session.

It finally settled at 83.02 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 11 paise from its previous close. The domestic currency settled 1 paisa higher at 83.13 on January 9.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said the Indian Rupee appreciated following recovery in the domestic markets and a soft U.S. dollar. A slight decline in crude oil prices also supported the Rupee.

He said the investor sentiment was boosted after the World Bank retained India's growth rate projection at 6.3% for FY24 and 6.4% for the next fiscal.

The Rupee is likely to trade with a slight negative bias on risk aversion in the global markets amid the global economic slowdown and the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea and Middle East. Also, investors may remain cautious ahead of inflation data from India and the U.S.

"USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82.70 to ₹83.40," Mr. Choudhary added. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.16% lower at 102.11 on January 10.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.67% to $77.07 per barrel. On the domestic equity market front, Sensex rose 271.50 points, or 0.38%, to settle at 71,657.71 points. The Nifty advanced 73.85 points, or 0.34% to 21,618.70 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth ₹990.90 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

