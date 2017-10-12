Rupee turns a tad lower against dollar at 65.15

The rupee traded a shade lower at 65.15 against the dollar due to mild demand for the greenback from importers and banks despite the latter’s weakness overseas.
The US Fed minutes signalled rate hike eventuality despite low inflation levels.
The rupee resumed marginally higher at 65.13 as against yesterday’s closing level of 65.14. It later slipped to 65.15 at 1020 hours.
“Higher local equities is restricting the rupee volatility,” a forex trader said.
Meanwhile, FPIs withdrew ₹ 107.95 crore on a net basis from stock markets yesterday, as per provisional data.
Overseas, the US dollar hit a two—week low versus a basket of currencies in early Asian trade after the minutes from suggested that some central bankers are still concerned about persistently low inflation.
The BSE Sensex rose 112.62 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 31,946.61
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor