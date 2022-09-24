Markets

Rupee has held up very well against U.S. dollar compared to other currencies: Finance Minister

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. File

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the rupee has "held back very well" against the United States dollar when compared to other currencies.

Against the backdrop of the rupee dropping to a lifetime low against the greenback, Ms. Sitharaman said the Reserve Bank and the Finance Ministry are keeping a very close watch on the situation.

Editorial | Currency pressure: On the rupee’s depreciation against the dollar

"If any one currency which has held its own and did not get into fluctuation or volatility as much as other currencies, it is the Indian rupee. We have held back very well," she told reporters in Pune.


