Rupee gains for 5th straight session to settle at 74.15/USD

Mumbai

06 August 2021 16:10 IST

The rupee inched 2 paise higher to close at 74.15 (provisional) against the U.S. currency, marking its fifth straight session of gains on Friday, after the announcement of RBI monetary policy.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.11 and hit an intra-day high of 74.10 and a low of 74.22. It finally closed at 74.15, higher by 2 paise over its last close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.17 against the U.S. dollar.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to keep benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 % but maintained an accommodative stance as the economy is yet to recover from the impact of second COVID wave.

The RBI, however, raised the retail inflation projection for the current fiscal to 5.7 % on account of supply side impediments, firm crude oil prices and higher cost of raw materials.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.59 % to $ 71.71 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.18 % to 92.41.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 215.12 points or 0.39 % lower at 54,277.72, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 56.40 points or 0.35 % to 16,238.20.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹ 719.88 crore, as per exchange data.