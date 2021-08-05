Rupee gains for 4th straight session, settles at 74.17/dollar

The rupee settled for the day on a flat note and inched 2 paise higher to close at 74.17 (provisional) against the US currency, marking the fourth straight session of gains on Thursday.

Forex traders said price action remained subdued as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy decision on Friday for further cues.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.15 and hit an intra-day low of 74.28. It finally closed at 74.17, higher by 2 paise over its last close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 74.19 against the U.S. dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.74 % to $ 70.90 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.05 % to 92.22.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 123.07 points or 0.23 % higher at 54,492.84, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 35.80 points or 0.22 % to 16,294.60.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth ₹ 2,828.57 crore, as per exchange data.