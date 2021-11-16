Markets

Rupee gains 9 paise to end at 74.37 against U.S. dollar

The rupee pared initial losses to settle 9 paise higher at 74.37 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday despite a lacklustre trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.49 against the greenback and later settled at 74.37, higher by 9 paise over its previous close of 74.46.

The local unit moved in a range of 74.28 to 74.53 in the day trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 396.34 points or 0.65 % lower at 60,322.37, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 110.25 points or 0.61 % at 17,999.20.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.69 % to $ 82.62 per barrel. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.12 % at 95.52.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth ₹ 424.74 crore, according to exchange data.


