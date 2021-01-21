Rupee gains 7 paise to trade near 5-month high of 72.98 against U.S. dollar

Mumbai

On January 20, the rupee had settled at 73.05 against the American currency

Advancing its gains for the third straight session, the rupee scaled a near five-month high of 72.98 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday in line with the buoyant equity market and sustained foreign fund inflows.

At the interbank Forex market, the rupee was 7 paise higher to trade at a level not seen since September 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.18% to 90.31.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex was trading 277.80 points or 0.56% higher at 50,069.92; and the NSE Nifty was up 84.35 points or 0.58% at 14,729.05.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹2,289.05 crore on January 20, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.36% to $55.89 per barrel.