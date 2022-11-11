Rupee gains 62 paise to close at 80.78 against U.S. dollar

PTI Mumbai
November 11, 2022 16:16 IST

File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee appreciated by 62 paise to close at 80.78 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on November 11, as moderating U.S/ CPI data coupled with a fall in the dollar index boosted investor sentiments.

Forex traders said positive domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows also supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 80.76 and touched an intra-day high of 80.58 and a low of 80.99 against the greenback.

The local unit finally settled at 80.78, registering a rise of 62 paise over its previous close of 81.40.

"The Indian rupee appreciated on weak US Dollar and positive domestic markets. Sustained FII inflows also supported Rupee," said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

However, a surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains.

U.S. inflation and core inflation declined to 7.7% and 6.3% in October from 8.2 % and 6.6% in September, respectively, amid hopes that inflation may have peaked and Fed will not raise rates aggressively, Choudhary said.

"We expect Rupee to trade with a positive bias on rise in risk appetite in global markets and weakness in the greenback," Choudhary said.

Traders are expected to remain cautious ahead of industrial production data from India and consumer sentiment data from the U.S. on Friday, he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.82% to 107.31.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged 2.56% to $96.07 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 1,181.34 points or 1.95% to end at 61,795.04, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 321.50 points or 1.78% to 18,349.70.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday as they purchased shares worth ₹36.06 crore, according to exchange data.

