ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee gains 6 paise to close at 81.81 against U.S. dollar

May 03, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Mumbai

The Indian rupee appreciated on a weak U.S. dollar and a sharp decline in crude oil prices

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day higher by 6 paise at 81.81 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on May 3, tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.

ALSO READ
Rupee rises 12 paise to 81.75 against US dollar

Forex traders said significant foreign fund inflows and crude oil prices below $75 a barrel also supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.80 against the U.S. currency and finally closed at 81.81 (provisional), registering a gain of 6 paise over its previous close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the session, the rupee touched a high of 81.75 and a low of 81.86 against the dollar.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 81.87 against the U.S. currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.41% to 101.54.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.04% to $73.78 per barrel.

The Indian rupee appreciated on a weak U.S. dollar and a sharp decline in crude oil prices. However, weak domestic equities capped sharp gains, said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on risk aversion in global markets amid renewed fears over the banking crisis in the U.S. and worries over global economic recovery.

"However, a weak dollar and extended fall in crude oil prices may prevent a sharp fall in rupee," Mr. Choudhary said.

Sustained FII inflows may also support rupee at lower levels. Investors may remain cautious ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting outcome and ISM services PMI.

"The Fed is expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points. Traders may also remain cautious ahead of non-farm payrolls data later this week. We expect USD-INR spot to trade in between 81.30 to 82.30 in the near-term," Mr. Choudhary said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 161.41 points or 0.26% to end at 61,193.30 points, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 57.80 points or 0.32% to 18,089.85 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,997.35 crore, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US