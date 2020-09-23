Rupee gains 6 paise against US dollar in early trade

The rupee appreciated 6 paise to 73.52 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, as gains in domestic equity market boosted investor confidence.
Forex dealers said lower crude prices also helped the domestic unit to strengthen its ground.
However, a strong dollar against major currencies overseas restricted the rupee’s gain, they added.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened slightly lower at 73.59, but soon recovered to quote 73.52 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated 20 paise to settle at 73.58 against the US dollar.
On the domestic equity market front, BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 188.03 points higher at 37,922.11, and broader NSE Nifty rose 53.35 points to 11,207.00.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, climbed 0.19% to 94.16.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.74% to USD 41.41 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹ 2,072.76 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath