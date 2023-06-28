Rupee gains 5 paise to 81.97 against U.S. dollar

June 28, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - Mumbai

The rupee strengthened by 5 paise to 81.97 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on June 28 on foreign fund inflows and gains in domestic equities.

The currency opened higher by 2 paise at 82 at the interbank foreign exchange market and moved in a tight range of 82.01 to 81.97 in early trade.

The rupee was trading at 81.97 against the U.S. dollar at 9.35 a.m., registering a gain of 5 paise over the previous close of 82.02.

Foreign portfolio investments into equities and overnight losses in the U.S. dollar in global markets boosted the rupee sentiment in early trade, analysts said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was almost flat at 102.58.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.69% higher $72.76 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced by 199.06 points or 0.31% to 63,615.09 points while the broader Nifty gained 62.75 points to 18,880.15 points.

Foreign Portfolio Investors emerged as net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they bought shares worth ₹2,024.05 crore, according to exchange data.