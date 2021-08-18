Rupee gains 5 paise against U.S. dollar in early trade

On August 17, the rupee had settled at 74.35 against the U.S. dollar

The rupee appreciated 6 paise to 74.29 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on August 18 as strong buying in domestic equities and weakness in American currency overseas strengthened investor sentiment.

However, high crude prices in the international market and foreign capital outflows restricted the rupee rise, Forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 74.30 against the dollar, then gained further ground to 74.29, a rise of 6 paise over its previous close.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 281.31 points higher at a fresh all-time high of 56,073.58, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 76.80 points to record 16,691.40.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.04% lower at 93.10.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.38% to $69.29 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹343.73 crore, as per exchange data.