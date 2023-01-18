ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee gains 44 paise to close at 81.25 against U.S. dollar

January 18, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - Mumbai

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.38% to $87.11 per barrel

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

The rupee pared its initial losses and settled 44 paise higher at 81.25 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, tracking a weak greenback overseas and a firm trend in domestic equities.

However, rising crude oil prices capped the gains in the rupee, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened weak at 81.80, but pared the losses and settled for the day at 81.25 (provisional), registering a rise of 44 paise over its previous close.

During the trading session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 81.25 and a low of 81.82 against the American currency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 81.69 against the U.S. dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.45% to 101.93.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.38% to $87.11 per barrel.

According to Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, volatility in rupee remained elevated after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) held rates unchanged.

Inflows on the domestic front also led to gains in the rupee.

"The BoJ decided to keep its yield curve tolerance band and ultra-dovish -0.1% interest rate unchanged. The Japanese Yen lost by about over 2% after the release of the policy statement," Mr. Somaiya said.

Investors will now focus on retail sales numbers from the U.S.

"We expect the USD-INR [Spot] to trade sideways and quote in the range of 81.20 and 81.70," Mr. Somaiya added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 390.02 points or 0.64% to end at 61,045.74, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 112.05 points or 0.62% to 18,165.35.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth ₹211.06 crore, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US