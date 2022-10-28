Rupee gains 4 paise to 82.29 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.39 against the dollar, then gained ground to quote at 82.29, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close

PTI Mumbai
October 28, 2022 10:32 IST

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 82.29 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on October 28, supported by a weak greenback in the overseas market and positive domestic equities.

Fresh foreign capital infusion in capital markets also strengthened sentiment, forex traders said.

The domestic unit was moving in a tight range of 82.39-82.29 in early deals.

Also read: Rupee gains 67 paise to 82.14 against U.S. dollar

In the previous session on Thursday, the rupee jumped 48 paise to close at 82.33 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.23 per cent to 110.35.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 220.59 points or 0.37% higher at 59,977.43. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 60.50 points or 0.34% to 17,797.45.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital markets as they bought shares worth ₹2,818.40 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.86%to $96.13 per barrel.

