Rupee gains 4 paise to 74.79 against U.S. dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee gained 4 paise to trade at 74.79 against the American dollar in early deals on July 28 amid caution ahead of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee was trading in a narrow range.
It opened at 74.86 against the U.S. dollar but soon recovered the lost ground and touched 74.79 against the U.S. dollar, up 4 paise over its last close of 74.83.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.14% to 93.80.
Forex traders said firm domestic equities and steady crude oil prices supported the local unit, even as foreign fund outflows and rising COVID-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment.
“Asian currencies were stronger against the U.S. dollar this Tuesday morning and could lift sentiments for the local unit,” Reliance Securities said in a research note but added that “markets will remain cautious ahead of the two-day Fed meeting concluding tomorrow.”
On the equities front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was quoting 145.04 points higher at 38,079.77; and the broader Nifty rose 44.80 points to 11,176.60.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth ₹453.31 crore on July 27, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.09% to $43.45 per barrel.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath