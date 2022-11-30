Rupee gains 34 paise to close at 81.38 against U.S. dollar

November 30, 2022 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Mumbai

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 2.13% to $84.80 per barrel

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The rupee appreciated 34 paise to close at 81.38 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on November 30 as a weak greenback in the overseas market and a rally in domestic equities boosted investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.63 and touched an intra-day high of 81.38 and a low of 81.64 against the greenback.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local unit finally settled at 81.38, registering a rise of 34 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee declined 4 paise to close at 81.72 against the U.S. dollar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Indian rupee registered the first monthly gains in the past eleven-months following a rebound in the risk assets, lower crude oil prices and foreign fund inflows, said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

"It is poised to end the month 1.6% higher, its biggest gain since August 2021," Mr. Parmar said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.29% to 106.51.

According to Mr. Parmar, the dollar index slipped, weighed by ongoing demand for riskier assets as investors speculated that China may gradually unwind its COVID curbs.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 2.13% to $84.80 per barrel.

Forex traders said investors will focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech and the release of key domestic macro economic data for further cues.

Domestic GDP data for the second quarter, fiscal deficit number for April-October and core sector data for October are scheduled to be released later in the day.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 417.81 points or 0.67% to end at 63,099.65, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 140.30 points or 0.75% to 18,758.35.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Tuesday as they bought shares worth ₹1,241.57 crore, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US