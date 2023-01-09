ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee gains 33 paise to 82.33 against U.S. dollar

January 09, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - Mumbai

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias

PTI

File image | Photo Credit: AP

The rupee appreciated 33 paise to 82.33 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on January 9, supported by a weak American currency and a firm trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.41 against the dollar, then gained ground to touch 82.33, registering a rise of 33 paise over its previous close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Friday, the rupee settled at 82.66 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.25% to 103.61.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.06% to $79.40 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 468.29 points or 0.78% higher at 60,368.66. The broader NSE Nifty rose 153.80 points or 0.86% to 18,013.25.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,902.46 crore, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US