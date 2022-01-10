Rupee gains 31 paise to close at 74.03 against U.S. dollar

Mumbai

10 January 2022 16:29 IST

Rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 74.03 and a low of 74.21 before finally settling at 74.03, a rise of 31 paise over its previous close

The rupee surged 31 paise to close at 74.03 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Monday amid robust buying in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 74.15 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.03 and a low of 74.21. It finally settled at 74.03, a rise of 31 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.34 against the U.S. dollar.

Advertising

Advertising

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 650.98 points or 1.09% higher at 60,395.63, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 190.60 points or 1.07% to 18,003.30.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies, rose 0.19% to 95.90.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.51% higher at $82.17 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday, as they purchased shares worth ₹496.27 crore, as per stock exchange data.