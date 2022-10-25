Rupee gains 26 paise to 82.62 against U.S. dollar

Photo used for illustration purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The rupee appreciated 26 paise to 82.62 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on October 25, 2022 tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.71 against the dollar, then gained some ground to quote at 82.62, a gain of 26 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee slipped 9 paise to close at 82.88 against the dollar.

The forex market was closed on Monday on account of Diwali.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.12 per cent to 111.85.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.28% to $93.52 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 51.96 points or 0.09% higher at 59,883.62. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 23.80 points or 0.13% to 17,754.55.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth ₹153.89 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.