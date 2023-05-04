Rupee gains 2 paise to close at 81.78 against U.S. dollar

May 04, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Mumbai

The rupee edged up by 2 paise to settle at 81.78 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar in a range-bound trade on May 4, tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.

Forex traders said significant foreign fund inflows and crude oil prices trading below $75 a barrel also supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened higher at 81.68 against the U.S. currency but later pared some of the gains to close at 81.78 (provisional), registering a gain of 2 paise over its previous close.

During the session, the rupee touched a high of 81.65 and a low of 81.84 against the dollar. On May 3, the rupee closed at 81.80 against the U.S. currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04% to 101.30. The U.S. dollar retreated after the Federal Reserve hinted at a pause to its year-long rate hike cycle following its latest 25 basis point hike in interest rates.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.98% to $73.04 per barrel.

The rupee opened the day strong against the dollar but gave up its gains as it fell towards 81.80 through the day, said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

The dollar index was seen trading between 101.04-101.40, and foreign institutional investors (FII) were net buyers.

"Rupee range can be seen between 81.50-82.00 after Fed's desk hinted towards a dovish stance which can help the rupee going ahead," Mr. Trivedi said, adding that softening crude prices can also set a positive tone for the rupee.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 555.95 points or 0.91% to end at 61,749.25 points, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 165.95 points or 0.92% to 18,255.80 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,338.00 crore, according to exchange data.