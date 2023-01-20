ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee gains 18 paise to close at 81.18 against U.S. dollar

January 20, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - Mumbai

“We expect the rupee to trade with a positive bias on a weak tone in the greenback.”

PTI

The rupee appreciated 18 paise to close at 81.18 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Friday on broad dollar weakness.

However, weak domestic equities and a surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains for the local currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 81.24, and settled for the day at 81.18 (provisional), registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close.

During the trading session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 81.09 and a low of 81.28 against the American currency.

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 81.36 against the U.S. dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.21% to 102.26.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.48% to $86.57 per barrel.

According to Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, the Indian rupee appreciated on Friday on soft U.S. dollar and FII inflows on Thursday.

"Dollar declined on increasing odds of a 25-bps rate hike by FOMC following disappointing economic data coming out from the U.S.," Mr. Choudhary said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard hinted that the U.S. Fed may hike rates at a slower pace by 25 bps in the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in February and is expected to hold higher rates for longer to tame inflation.

“We expect the rupee to trade with a positive bias on a weak tone in the greenback. However, concerns over global economic growth and a surge in crude oil prices may cap a sharp upside.”

"Traders may focus on existing home sales data and comments from FOMC members. USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹80.50 to ₹81.80," Mr. Choudhary said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 236.66 points or 0.39% to end at 60,621.77, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 80.20 points or 0.44% to 18,027.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth ₹399.98 crore, according to exchange data.

