Rupee gains 18 paise to 81.08 against U.S. dollar in early trade

December 02, 2022 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - Mumbai

Forex traders said weak domestic equities and foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee and restricted the appreciation bias.

PTI

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee appreciated 18 paise to 81.08 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Friday supported by a weak dollar in the overseas market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forex traders said weak domestic equities and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.11 against the dollar, then gained further ground to touch 81.08, registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated by 4 paise to close at 81.26 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01% to 104.71.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.22% to $87.07 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 259.39 points or 0.41% lower at 63,024.80. The broader NSE Nifty fell 71.60 points or 0.38% to 18,740.90.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,565.93 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, the collections from Goods and Services Tax (GST) grew by 11% to about ₹1.46 lakh crore in November.

This is the ninth month in a row that the revenues have remained above the ₹1.4 lakh crore mark. However, the collection in November was the lowest since August.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US