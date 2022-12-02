  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights | Japan vs Spain; Costa Rica vs Germany

Rupee gains 18 paise to 81.08 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Forex traders said weak domestic equities and foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee and restricted the appreciation bias.

December 02, 2022 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Photo used for representational purpose only. File

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee appreciated 18 paise to 81.08 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Friday supported by a weak dollar in the overseas market.

Forex traders said weak domestic equities and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.11 against the dollar, then gained further ground to touch 81.08, registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated by 4 paise to close at 81.26 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01% to 104.71.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.22% to $87.07 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 259.39 points or 0.41% lower at 63,024.80. The broader NSE Nifty fell 71.60 points or 0.38% to 18,740.90.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,565.93 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, the collections from Goods and Services Tax (GST) grew by 11% to about ₹1.46 lakh crore in November.

This is the ninth month in a row that the revenues have remained above the ₹1.4 lakh crore mark. However, the collection in November was the lowest since August.

Related Topics

currency values / economy, business and finance / foreign exchange market / financial markets

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.