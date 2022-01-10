Rupee gains 18 paise against U.S. dollar in early trade

Mumbai:

10 January 2022 10:51 IST

The rupee appreciated by 18 paise to 74.16 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on January 10, tracking strong gains in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened sharply higher at 74.15 against the American dollar, then inched slightly lower to quote 74.16, registering a rise of 18 paise from the last close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.34 against the greenback.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 520.62 points or 0.87% higher at 60,265.27, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 150.85 points or 0.85% to 17,963.55.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, strengthened by 0.20% to 95.91.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.21% to $81.92 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on January 7, as they bought shares worth ₹496.27 crore, as per exchange data.