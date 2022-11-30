Rupee gains 17 paise to 81.55 against U.S. dollar

November 30, 2022 10:04 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - MUMBAI

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.14 per cent to USD 83.98 per barrel.

PTI

The rupee appreciated 17 paise to 81.55 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Wednesday on broad dollar weakness and a positive trend in domestic equities.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.63 against the dollar, then gained ground to touch 81.55, registering a rise of 17 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee declined 4 paise to close at 81.72 against the U.S. dollar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Forex traders said investors will focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech and the release of key domestic macro economic data for further cues.

"Market is looking forward to Fed Chair Powell's speech today. He is likely to signal a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes but push back against expectations of a pivot," IFA Global Research Academy said in a note.

Domestic Q2 FY'23 GDP print, April-October fiscal deficit and October core sector data are scheduled to be released later in the day.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.15 per cent to 106.65.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.14 per cent to USD 83.98 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 111.56 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 62,793.40 points. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 36.30 points or 0.19 per cent to 18,654.35 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Tuesday as they bought shares worth ₹1,241.57 crore, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US