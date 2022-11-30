  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Stephanie Frappart set to become first woman referee in a men’s FIFA World Cup match in Qatar 2022

Rupee gains 17 paise to 81.55 against U.S. dollar

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.14 per cent to USD 83.98 per barrel.

November 30, 2022 10:04 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - MUMBAI

PTI

The rupee appreciated 17 paise to 81.55 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Wednesday on broad dollar weakness and a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.63 against the dollar, then gained ground to touch 81.55, registering a rise of 17 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee declined 4 paise to close at 81.72 against the U.S. dollar.

Forex traders said investors will focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech and the release of key domestic macro economic data for further cues.

"Market is looking forward to Fed Chair Powell's speech today. He is likely to signal a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes but push back against expectations of a pivot," IFA Global Research Academy said in a note.

Domestic Q2 FY'23 GDP print, April-October fiscal deficit and October core sector data are scheduled to be released later in the day.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.15 per cent to 106.65.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.14 per cent to USD 83.98 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 111.56 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 62,793.40 points. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 36.30 points or 0.19 per cent to 18,654.35 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Tuesday as they bought shares worth ₹1,241.57 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

foreign exchange market / financial markets / currency values

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.