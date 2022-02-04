Rupee gains 17 paise to 74.71 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Mumbai

04 February 2022 11:14 IST

The surge in the rupee was restricted amid elevated crude oil prices and muted domestic equities.

The rupee appreciated 17 paise to 74.71 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.

However, the surge in the rupee was restricted amid elevated crude oil prices and muted domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.71 against the American dollar, registering a rise of 17 paise from the last close.

Advertising

Advertising

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.88 against the greenback.

On the domestic front, investors will look to cues from FX reserves data from the Reserve Bank of India.

Weekly F&O expiry could keep the rupee in a small trading band, traders said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.25% lower at 95.14.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 92.57 points or 0.16% lower at 58,695.45, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 50.50 points or 0.29% to 17,509.70.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.49% to $91.56 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,597.54 crore, as per stock exchange data.