Rupee gains 16 paise to 82.71 against U.S. dollar in early trade

December 30, 2022 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - Mumbai

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.77 against the dollar, then gained further ground to touch 82.71

PTI

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

The rupee appreciated 16 paise to 82.71 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Friday, tracking a firm trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.77 against the dollar, then gained further ground to touch 82.71, registering a rise of 16 paise over its previous close.

Also read: Rupee dips 2 paise to close at 82.82 against U.S. dollar

On Thursday, the rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 7 paise lower at 82.87 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13% to 103.97.

The rupee continued to trade range bound for the fourteenth straight session. There were strong bids seen around 82.75, which prevented $/₹from sliding lower despite month-end exporter selling, IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note, adding that the "rupee is likely to trade an 82.65-82.95 range with sideways price action".

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.13% to $83.35 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 179.33 points or 0.29% higher at 61,313.21. The broader NSE Nifty rose 54.55 points or 0.3% to 18,245.55.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹572.78 crore, according to exchange data.

