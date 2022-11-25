Rupee gains 16 paise to 81.54 against U.S. dollar

November 25, 2022 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - Mumbai

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.69 against the dollar, then gained ground to touch 81.54

PTI

Image used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The rupee appreciated 16 paise to 81.54 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Friday on broad dollar weakness and in line with its Asian peers.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.69 against the dollar, then gained ground to touch 81.54, registering a rise of 16 paise over its previous close.

Also read: Rupee gains 30 paise to close at 81.63 against U.S. dollar

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated by 23 paise to close at 81.70 against the U.S. dollar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Forex traders said the American currency has retreated from its elevated levels post Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23% to 105.82. Moreover, steady crude oil price is also aiding investor sentiments.

"Brent is steady around $85 per barrel after Thursday's drop which came on reports that the price caps proposed for Russian crude were too high and above the current levels," IFA Global Research Academy said in a note.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.20% to $85.51 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 39.89 points or 0.06% lower at 62,232.79. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 12.65 points or 0.07% to 18,471.45.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,231.98 crore, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US