Rupee gains 15 paise to close at 82.16 against U.S. dollar

March 28, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - New Delhi

During the session, the rupee touched a high of 82.16 and a low of 82.28 against the dollar

PTI

File image. | Photo Credit: AP

The rupee appreciated 15 paise to settle at 82.16 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on March 28, tracking a weak American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.20 against the American currency and finally closed at 82.16 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 15 paise over its previous close of 82.31.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.26% to 102.59.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.42% to $77.79 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 40.14 points or 0.07% to end at 57,613.72, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 34.00 points or 0.2% to 16,951.70.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹890.64 crore, according to exchange data.

