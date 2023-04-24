ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee gains 15 paise to close at 81.91 against U.S. dollar

April 24, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Mumbai

Selling pressure from foreign institutional investors may weigh on the rupee at higher levels

PTI

File. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The rupee appreciated 15 paise to close at 81.91 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Monday as a firm trend in domestic equities and easing crude oil price boosted investor sentiments.

However, selling pressure from foreign institutional investors may weigh on the rupee at higher levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.08 against the U.S. currency and finally closed at 81.91 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 15 paise over its previous close.

During the session, the rupee touched a high of 81.88 and a low of 82.09 against the dollar.

The rupee on Friday settled at 82.06 against the U.S. dollar.

The rupee appreciated on Monday on strong domestic equities and a soft US dollar. Weak trend in crude oil price also supported the rupee. However, FII outflows capped sharp gains, Anuj Choudhary — Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas — said.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a positive tone on easing global crude oil price and positive domestic equities. Dollar may continue to remain weak as overall economic data continues to remain largely weak, leading to increasing concerns over recession," Choudhary said.

According to him, selling pressure from FIIs may also weigh on the rupee at higher levels, Choudhary added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.17% to 101.64.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.29% to $81.42 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 401.04 points or 0.67% to end at 60,056.10 points, and the broader NSE Nifty gained 119.35 points or 0.68% to 17,743.40 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,116.76 crore, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves rose $1.657 billion to $586.412 billion as of April 14, according to Reserve Bank of India data released on Friday.

