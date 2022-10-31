Rupee gains 15 paise to 82.32 against U.S. dollar

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee declined by 14 paise to close at 82.47 against the dollar.

PTI Mumbai
October 31, 2022 10:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representational purpose only.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rupee appreciated 15 paise to 82.32 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Monday tracking easing crude oil prices and a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.35 against the dollar, then gained ground to quote at 82.32, registering a rise of 15 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee declined by 14 paise to close at 82.47 against the dollar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The rupee started on a stronger note on Monday tracking weak oil prices. However, most Asian and emerging market peers started weaker and could cap gains, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Mr. Iyer further noted that caution will set in this week ahead of crucial meetings from the U.S. Fed, the Bank of England and a surprise meeting of the RBI.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

For the first time since the implementation of the monetary policy framework in 2016, the Reserve Bank will submit a report to the government on its failure to keep the retail inflation rate below six per cent for three consecutive quarters beginning January 2022.

The central bank has called a special meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on November 3.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01% to 110.73.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.52% to $95.27 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 605 points or 1.01% higher at 60,564.85. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 171.85 points or 0.97% to 17,958.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,568.75 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
currency values
foreign exchange market

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app