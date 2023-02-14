ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee gains 13 paise to 82.57 against U.S. dollar

February 14, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - Mumbai

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.59 against the dollar, then gained ground and touched 82.57, registering a rise of 13 paise over its previous close.

PTI

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee gained 13 paise to 82.57 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Tuesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

Forex traders said a positive trend in domestic equities and fresh foreign fund inflows also supported investor sentiments.

In initial trade, the rupee also touched a low of 82.61 against the American currency.

On Monday, the rupee fell by 12 paise to close at 82.70 against the U.S. currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.16 per cent to 103.18.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.70% to $86 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 315.74 points or 0.52% higher at 60,747.58. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 37.75 points or 0.21% to 17,808.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,322.39 crore, according to exchange data.

"Global investors will now take cues from the U.S. consumer inflation data due after Asian market hours on Tuesday.

"This print will be closely watched by the currency and bond as well the equity markets, an upward surprise on inflation will be a concern and will prompt the Fed to keep higher and for a longer period of time," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, retail inflation again breached the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance limit and touched a three-month high of 6.52% in January, mainly due to higher prices in the food basket, including cereals and protein-rich items.

