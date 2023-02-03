ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee gains 12 paise to 82.08 against US dollar

February 03, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - Mumbai

Forex traders said significant foreign fund outflows and dollar demand from importers may weigh on the local unit and restrict the appreciating bias.

PTI

Photo used for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The rupee gained 12 paise to 82.08 against the US dollar in early trade on February 3, 2023 supported by easing crude oil prices and a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.15 against the dollar, then gained ground and touched 82.08, registering a rise of 12 paise over its previous close.

In initial trade, the rupee also touched a low of 82.22 against American currency.

On Thursday, the rupee fell 40 paise to close below the 82 per US dollar mark.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09% to 101.84.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.10 per cent to $82.09 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 348.05 points or 0.58% higher at 60,280.29. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 51.05 points or 0.29% to 17,661.45.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹3,065.35 crore, according to exchange data.

Crossword+

