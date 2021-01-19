Rupee gains 11 paise to end at 73.17 against U.S. dollar

Mumbai

19 January 2021 16:28 IST

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.22% to 90.52

The rupee gained 11 paise to settle at 73.17 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on January 19 on the back of rally in domestic equities and weak American currency.

At the interbank Forex market, the rupee opened at 73.16, and hit an intra-day high of 73.14 and a low of 73.31. It finally finished at 73.17, higher by 11 paise over its last close.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 834.02 points or 1.72% higher at 49,398.29, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 239.85 points or 1.68% to 14,521.15.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹650.60 crore on a net basis on January 18, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.26% to $55.44 per barrel.