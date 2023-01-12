ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee gains 11 paise to close at 81.57 against U.S. dollar

January 12, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Mumbai

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.92% to $83.44 per barrel

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The rupee gained 11 paise to close at 81.57 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on January 12, tracking the overall weakness in the American currency.

However, a muted trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows capped the gains in the rupee, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 81.54, but lost ground to quote an intraday low of 81.74 against the greenback.

It finally ended at 81.57 (provisional), registering a rise of 11 paise over its previous close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 81.68 against the U.S. dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.17% to 103.01.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.92% to $83.44 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 147.47 points or 0.25% to end at 59,958.03, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 37.50 points or 0.21% to 17,858.20.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹3,208.15 crore, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US