Rupee gains 11 paise to 74.17 against U.S. dollar in early trade

18 November 2021 11:45 IST

The rupee appreciated 11 paise to 74.17 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on November 18, as easing crude oil prices and a weak American currency in the overseas markets boosted investor sentiments.

However, selling pressure in the domestic equities capped the rupee’s gain, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 74.10 but weakened to quote 74.17 against the American dollar, a rise of 11 paise in the early session.

On November 17, the rupee had closed at 74.28 against the U.S. dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.09% to 95.74.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.52% to $79.86 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 390.47 points or 0.65% lower at 59,617.86, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 134.15 points or 0.75% to 17,764.50.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹344.35 crore, as per exchange data.