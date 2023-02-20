ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee gains 10 paise to close at 82.72 against U.S. dollar

February 20, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - New Delhi

During the trading session, the rupee touched a high of 82.62 and a low of 82.74 against the dollar

PTI

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.69 against the U.S. dollar and finally settled at 82.72 (provisional) against the greenback.

The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to close at 82.72 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Monday, as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

Forex traders said a muted trend in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

During the trading session, the rupee touched a high of 82.62 and a low of 82.74 against the dollar.

During the trading session, the rupee touched a high of 82.62 and a low of 82.74 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04% to 103.90.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 1.05% to $83.87 per barrel.

"Rupee traded strong near 82.75 as dollar index traded below $104 guiding rupee strength. Asian currencies were trading strong on the back of weakness in the dollar," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Mr. Trivedi further noted that the U.S. Fed's minutes update will be keenly watched this week for further trend.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 311.03 points or 0.51% to end at 60,691.54, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 99.60 points or 0.56% to 17,844.60.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹624.61 crore, according to exchange data.

