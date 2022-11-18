Rupee gains 10 paise to 81.54 against U.S. dollar

November 18, 2022 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Mumbai

The rupee appreciated 10 paise to 81.54 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on November 18 as foreign fund inflows and a weak greenback in overseas markets boosted investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened up at 81.59 against the dollar, then gained further ground to quote 81.54, registering a gain of 10 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on November 17, the rupee depreciated 38 paise to 81.64 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.17% to 106.51.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 88.29 points or 0.14% higher at 61,838.89, and the broader NSE Nifty climbed 20.10 points or 0.11% to 18,364.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in capital markets as they bought shares worth ₹618.37 crore on November 17, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.61% to $90.33 per barrel.