Rupee falls six paise to close at 82.10 against U.S. dollar

July 19, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - Mumbai

The Rupee depreciated by six paise to close at 82.10 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on July 19, weighed down by the rebound in the American currency in global markets and firm crude oil prices.

Traders said domestic equity benchmarks scaling all-time high levels and sustained foreign fund inflows boosted investor sentiments and restricted the depreciating bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.08 against the dollar and settled at 82.10 (provisional), down 6 paise from its previous close. During the day, the Rupee touched a high of 82.07 and a low of 82.15 against the greenback. On Tuesday, the Rupee had settled at 82.04 against the dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.24% to 100.17. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.50% to $80.03 per barrel.

"In line with weak regional currencies, the Rupee depreciated, after two days of gains as crude oil prices rebounded," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The dollar index also recovered as traders assessed the U.S. rate outlook ahead of next week’s policy decision, Parmar said, adding that in the near term, spot USDINR is expected to trade within 82 to 82.30.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 302.30 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 67,097.44 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 83.90 points or 0.42 per cent at 19,833.15 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs ₹2,115.84 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.