GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rupee falls six paise to 83.39 against U.S. dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Rupee opened at 83.34 against the dollar and touched an early low of 83.39 against the greenback.

April 25, 2024 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
On April 24, Rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled two paise lower at 83.33 against the U.S. dollar.

On April 24, Rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled two paise lower at 83.33 against the U.S. dollar. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Rupee depreciated six paise to 83.39 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on April 25, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices. Forex traders said the Rupee is expected to trade with a slight negative bias on sustained foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Rupee opened at 83.34 against the dollar and touched an early low of 83.39 against the greenback, registering a decline of six paise over its previous close.

On April 24, the Rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled two paise lower at 83.33 against the U.S. dollar.

Forex traders said the Rupee moved in a range-bound manner on Wednesday and is expected to be in a small range on Thursday also, as markets await U.S. GDP, U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Prices Index and Bank of Japan meeting outcome.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 105.78, lower 0.07%. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.11% to $88.12 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 12.44 points, or 0.02% to 73,840.50. The Nifty fell 11.75 points or 0.05% to 22,390.65.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,511.74 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / market and exchange / stock exchanges / financial markets / foreign exchange market

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.