Rupee falls seven paise to settle at 83.35 against U.S. dollar

April 26, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - Mumbai

The Rupee declined seven paise to close at 83.35 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on April 26 as a strengthening American currency overseas and a selloff in domestic equities weighed on the local unit.

“Besides, rising crude prices in the international market and risk-averse sentiment dragged the local unit down,” forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 83.30 and moved in the range of 83.30-83.36 during the session. The local currency finally settled at 83.35 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a fall of seven paise from its previous close. In the previous session, the Rupee closed at 83.28 against the U.S. dollar.

"Indian Rupee declined slightly on weak domestic markets and a surge in crude oil prices. We expect the Rupee to trade slightly weak on renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and weakness in domestic equities. Rising crude oil prices and FII outflows may further put pressure on the Rupee. However, any intervention by the RBI may support the Rupee at lower levels. We expect USD-INR to trade in the range of 83.10-83.60," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.38% to $89.35 per barrel. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, increased 0.05% to 105.49. On the domestic equity market front, Sensex slumped 609.28 points, or 0.82% to settle at 73,730.16, and Nifty declined 150.40 points, or 0.67% to close at 22,419.95.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,823.33 crore, according to exchange data.