Rupee falls four paise to 83.15 against U.S. dollar in early trade

January 29, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - Mumbai

The Rupee depreciated four paise to 83.15 against the U.S. dollar in the morning session on January 29, amid elevated crude oil prices and dollar demand from importers.

Forex traders said the Rupee is trading in a narrow range as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Rupee opened at 83.14 against the dollar, then fell to 83.15, registering a decline of four paise from its previous close.

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 25, the Rupee rose one paisa in a range-bound trade to close at 83.11 against the U.S. dollar. Forex market was closed on January 26 on account of Republic Day.

"The Rupee looks to be in a range in today's trading session as the market awaits for the U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision in the week," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher 0.47% at $83.94 per barrel.

"Oil prices rose on Red Sea worries as the U.S. troops were killed by mercenaries in Jordan while Houthis attacked a fuel tanker in the Red Sea," Mr. Bhansali added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09% higher at 103.52.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 566.99 points or 0.80% higher at 71,267.66 points. The broader NSE Nifty rose 175.15 points or 0.82% to 21,527.75 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,144.06 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves jumped $1.634 billion to $618.937 billion for the week ended January 12, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.