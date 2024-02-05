GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rupee falls four paise to 83.02 against U.S. dollar in early trade

February 05, 2024 10:21 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The Rupee settled flat at 82.98 against the dollar on February 2, a day after rising six paise on the day of the Union Interim Budget.

The Rupee depreciated four paise to 83.02 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on February 5, tracking a strong American currency and rising crude oil prices in the international market.

“However, positive cues from the domestic equity markets and inflow of foreign funds supported the Indian currency,” forex traders said. “Investors will also keep a close watch on the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy decision to be announced later this week,” they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Rupee opened at 83.03 against the dollar and touched a low of 83.04 before gaining marginally to trade at 83.02, down four paise over its previous close.

The Rupee settled flat at 82.98 against the dollar on February 2, a day after rising six paise on the day of the Union Interim Budget in which the government hinted at faster fiscal consolidation and lower borrowings in the next fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.11% higher at 103.89. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.38% to $77.62 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 124.27 points or 0.17% higher at 72,209.90 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 50.90 points or 0.24% to 21,906.70 points.

Puffed-up and poll-ready: Nirmala Sitharaman’s first Interim Budget

“Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they purchased shares worth ₹70.69 crore, according to exchange data. India’s forex reserves increased from $591 million to $616.733 billion for the week ended January 26,” the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

financial markets / market and exchange / stock exchanges / foreign exchange market / economy, business and finance / business (general)

