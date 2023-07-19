Rupee falls eight paise to 82.12 against U.S. dollar

July 19, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - Mumbai

The Rupee depreciated eight paise to 82.12 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on July 19 tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas markets.

Traders said domestic equity benchmarks scaling all-time high levels and sustained foreign fund inflows boosted investor sentiments and restricted the depreciating bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.08, then touched 82.12, registering a decline of eight paise over its last close. On Tuesday, the Rupee had settled at 82.04 against the dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rupee opened a bit lower as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues its U.S. dollar buying spree below 82, Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07% to 100.01 on good retail sales data from the U.S. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell marginally by 0.31% to $79.38 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 235.46 points or 0.35% higher at 67,030.60. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 56.85 points or 0.29% to 19,806.10.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth ₹2,115.84 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.