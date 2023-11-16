ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee falls by 9 paise to 83.18 against U.S. dollar

November 16, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - Mumbai

FII inflows and crude oil prices extending losses, however, helped the rupee restrict the fall, forex dealers said

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The rupee declined by 9 paise to 83.18 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Thursday due to a firm greenback in the overseas markets.

FII inflows and crude oil prices extending losses, however, helped the rupee restrict the fall, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 83.18 against the U.S. currency. It moved in a tight range in morning deals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The rupee appreciated 24 paise to close at 83.09 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels after the U.S. inflation came lower than expected.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.14% at 104.54 on Thursday.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.91% to $80.44 per barrel.

Analysts said that oil prices declined further in Asian trade due to signs of easing demand in China and a bigger-than-expected weekly build in U.S. crude stockpiles.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex dropped by 127.70 points or 0.19% to 65,548.23 points. The broader NSE Nifty fell by 24.30 points or 0.12% to 19,651.15 points.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they bought shares worth ₹550.19 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US