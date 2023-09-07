ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee falls 9 paise to settle at all-time low of 83.22 against U.S. dollar

September 07, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Positive trend in the domestic equity markets, however, provided a cushion to the rupee, according to forex traders

PTI

FIIs were net sellers in the capital market on September 7 as they offloaded shares worth ₹3,245.86 crore, according to exchange data. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee depreciated for the fourth straight day and settled nine9 paise lower at its lifetime low of 83.22 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on September 7 amid a firm American currency and elevated crude oil prices.

Positive trend in the domestic equity markets, however, provided a cushion to the rupee, according to forex traders.

Crude oil breached the $90 per barrel-mark after oil-producing countries agreed to extend supply cut till December this year while dollar stayed firm on safe-haven demand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.15 against the dollar and traded in the range of 83.12 to 83.22 against the greenback. It ended at the lowest level of 83.22 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a fall of nine paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled nine9 paise lower at 83.13 against the dollar. Earlier, the Indian currency had closed at the same level of 83.13 on August 21.

The domestic unit has declined 60 paise since Monday when it had closed nine9 paise lower at 82.71 against the greenback. On Tuesday, the unit had plunged 33 paise, the sharpest fall this week.

"We expect rupee to trade with a negative bias on strong dollar and elevated crude oil prices. Disappointing European data may further support dollar. Rising U.S. treasury yields and concerns over global economic growth may also weigh on rupee," Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.09% to 104.95.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.39% lower at $90.25 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex closed 385.04 points or 0.58% higher at 66,265.56 points while the broader Nifty jumped 116 points or 0.59% to end at 19,727.05 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹3,245.86 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US