ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 83.19 against U.S. dollar

December 19, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Mumbai

Forex traders said that positive sentiment in the stock market, a weak dollar against major currencies overseas and steady crude oil prices restricted losses in the rupee.

PTI

Image for representation | Photo Credit: VENKATACHALAPATHY C

The rupee declined by 9 paise to settle at 83.19 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday due to dollar buying by importers amid lingering worries over oil supplies through the Red Sea route.

Forex traders said that positive sentiment in the stock market, a weak greenback against major currencies overseas and steady crude oil prices restricted losses in the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened flat at 83.10 against the greenback and traded between the peak of 83.09 and the lowest level of 83.22. It finally settled at 83.19, registering a loss of 9 paise over its previous close.

Traders said dollar buying by importers following a recent spike in the rupee amid increased FII inflows kept the unit under pressure. On Monday, the domestic currency settled 7 paise lower at 83.10 against the dollar, a day after witnessing a jump of 27 paise on Friday. The rupee breached the 82 level twice this week to touch a high of 82.90.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Traders are also concerned over oil supplies amid attacks by rebel group Houthis on ships. While Maersk on Tuesday announced that it may reroute some of its vessels around Africa's Cape of Good Hope, the US and a host of other nations are creating a new force to protect ships transiting the Red Sea that have come under attack by drones and ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.04 per cent lower at 102.13 on Tuesday.

Global oil price benchmark Brent crude was almost flat at $77.95 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 122.10 points or 0.17% higher at 71,437.19. The broader NSE Nifty rose 34.45 points or 0.16% at 21,453.10.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the equity market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 33.51 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

currency values

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US