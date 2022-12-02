Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 81.35 against U.S. dollar

December 02, 2022 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Mumbai

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows also weighed on investor sentiments

AP

File image. | Photo Credit: AP

The rupee pared its initial gains and settled down by 9 paise at 81.35 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on December 2 as the support from weak dollar was negated by weak domestic markets and a surge in crude oil prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows also weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.11, but pared the gains and ended at 81.35, down 9 paise over its previous close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During the day, the local unit witnessed an intraday high of 81.08 and a low of 81.35. On Thursday, the rupee appreciated by 4 paise to close at 81.26 against the U.S. dollar.

"Weak US Dollar index supported the rupee. However, weak domestic markets, a surge in crude oil and FII outflows capped sharp gains," said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The U.S. Dollar declined as US ISM manufacturing PMI slipped into contraction and positive riskier currencies such as Euro and Pound. Euro surged as the German trade surplus topped street estimates.

"We expect the Rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on risk aversion in global markets and fresh outflows by FIIs. However, softness in the greenback may support Rupee at lower levels. Markets may also take cues from US non-farm payroll data today evening, wherein it is expected to show a slower pace of hiring," Choudhary added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.18% to 104.53.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.17% to $87.03 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,565.93 crore, according to exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 415.69 points or 0.66% to end at 62,868.50, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 116.40 points or 0.62% to 18,696.10.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US