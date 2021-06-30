Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 74.32 against U.S. dollar

Representational image.

30 June 2021 17:20 IST

Rupee hovered in the range of 74.23 to 74.45 during the day before ending at 74.32 against the greenback

The rupee weakened by 9 paise to end at 74.32 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on June 30 as firmer American currency and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 74.23 per dollar unchanged from its previous close. It hovered in the range of 74.23 to 74.45 during the day before ending at 74.32 against the greenback.

“Rupee slipped to a two-month low against the U.S. dollar following risk-off sentiments and higher crude oil prices,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

After consolidating for last couple of days, on June 30, month and quarter-end adjustments and MSCI rebalancing-related movement has been seen,” Mr. Parmar said adding that the near-term outlook for USD-INR remains bullish with higher side resistance at 74.80 and support at 74.10.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05% to 92.09.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 66.95 points or 0.13% lower at 52,482.71, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 26.95 points or 0.17% to 15,721.50.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.72% to $75.30 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth ₹116.63 crore, as per exchange data.